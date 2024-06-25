Telangana: 3-member panel to resolve issues of govt employees holds first sitting

Hyderabad: The three-member committee that was formed to study and resolve the issues of government employees, officials and teachers sat for the first time on Tuesday at Praja Bhavan.

During their extended discussions, they went through the representations that were received by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from employees working at all levels of the government departments.

The three-member committee has decided to prepare a report based on those representations from various individuals and organisations, and also planned to hold the meetings more frequently.

G Chinna Reddy, vice-chairperson of Telangana State Planning Board, who is part of the committee, said that the State government was friendly towards the government employees, and whatever issues they might face, the committee will work for resolution of those issues under the guidance of the chief minister.

Other two committee members Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) M Kodandaram and Prajavani state nodal officer Divya were also present in the meeting.