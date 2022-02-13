Telangana: 3 months delayed honorariums released for Imams, Muezzins

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Waqf Board Chairman on Saturday released Rs.14,85,00,000 as honorariums for October, November, and December 2021 for 9900 Imams and Muezzins of the state.

Chairman Mohammed Saleem said that all the amounts were released under the green channel which shall be credited directly in the accounts of the Imams and Muezzins.

The Telangana Waqf Board pays Rs.5000 every month to about 10,000 imams and Muezzins as honorarium.

The Chairman advised the Imams and Muezzins whose bank accounts are not updated to visit the Waqf Board office to record their correct details in order for the honorariums to be credited to their accounts.