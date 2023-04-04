Telangana: 3 Muslim fruit sellers thrashed; allegedly forced to drink alcohol

Hyderabad: A Hindu right-wing group allegedly thrashed three Muslim fruit sellers in Sangareddy on Monday reportedly grievously injuring one. However, police have refuted any communal connection to the attack.

According to accounts, the group also forced the traders in Patancheru to drink alcohol during the assault.

The fruit sellers filed a complaint and a case has been registered.

“The event was not motivated by hatred, but rather by a disagreement over fruit costs. According to him, the dispute resulted in a few individuals attacking the fruit sellers,” Patancheru DSP Bheem Reddy was quoted by India Today.

The suspects have been booked under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke to the DSP and has pushed for Section 307 (attempt to murder) to be added to the charges stating that one victim’s hand has been fractured and another lost his teeth in the assault.