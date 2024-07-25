Telangana: 3 workers killed in road accident at Sangareddy

The victims were en route to Kandi for their morning shift when their motorcycle collided with a DCM truck traveling in the same direction

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th July 2024 8:31 pm IST
Telangana 3 workers die in road accident in Sangareddy
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three people who were travelling together died in a road accident on the Nanded-Akola Highway at Tunikilla Thanda in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday morning, July 25.

The victims have been identified as Abhishek, Sandeep, and Naveen, all under the age of 28. They were residents of Gangojipet and Isjojipet in Pulkal mandal, and worked for the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Kandi, according to reports.

They were en route to Kandi for their morning shift when their motorcycle, which they were riding triples, collided with a DCM truck traveling in the same direction. The impact caused severe head injuries to the victims, who died at the scene.

MS Education Academy

The deceased have been transferred to Sangareddy Government Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 25th July 2024 8:31 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button