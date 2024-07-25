Telangana: 3 workers killed in road accident at Sangareddy

Hyderabad: Three people who were travelling together died in a road accident on the Nanded-Akola Highway at Tunikilla Thanda in Kandi mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday morning, July 25.

The victims have been identified as Abhishek, Sandeep, and Naveen, all under the age of 28. They were residents of Gangojipet and Isjojipet in Pulkal mandal, and worked for the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Kandi, according to reports.

They were en route to Kandi for their morning shift when their motorcycle, which they were riding triples, collided with a DCM truck traveling in the same direction. The impact caused severe head injuries to the victims, who died at the scene.

The deceased have been transferred to Sangareddy Government Hospital for a postmortem.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing