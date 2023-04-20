Telangana: 34 minor boys rescued; 4 traffickers detained in Kazipet

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Telangana police rescued 34 children at the Kazipet railway station who were being trafficked from Bihar to Secunderabad, and some to Karnataka on Wednesday night.

Siasat.com spoke to RPF officials who informed that all rescued children were boys between the age group of 14 and 17 years of age.

34 #Children allegedly being #trafficked into #Telangana, rescued by RPF and volunteers of #BachpanBachaoAndolan, detained 4 allgd #traffickers at #Kazipet Rly stn.

Minors being brought in Darbhanga Exp to #Hyderabad form #Bihar, UP by the traffickers to be employed in workshops. pic.twitter.com/1qOEO18Sn7 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 20, 2023

“All were boys who were travelling on the Darbanga-Secunderabad Express. Based on a tip we conducted a search and found 34 boys. These boys were being transported for labour. Some of them told us that they had relations working in Hyderabad and had come on their request,” the official said.

The children are now under the care of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and District Child Protection Officers (DCPO). “After contacting their parents/guardians the children will be sent back home,” the officer said.

No arrest has been made so far. However, a few adults who were travelling with the children have been detained. “Our investigation is still on,” the official told Siasat.com.