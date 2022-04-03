Telangana: 37-year-old man bitten by rodents at NIMS, dies

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old patient who was found unconscious and bleeding after being bitten by rodents, succumbed to death on Friday night.

The deceased, P Srinivas, died at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital (NIMS). Talking to reporters, a NIMS doctor said, “Srinivas had suffered cardiac attacks twice. He also suffered a heart attack on the way to NIMS. He died due to all these complications.”

Following his death, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao expressed his condolences to the bereaved family. District regional officer (DRO) O Vasuchandra reportedly assured Srinivas’s wife Jyothi of a double bedroom house and a job from the state government.

Srinivas was earlier admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in MGM hospital in Warangal where he was being treated for lung and kidney diseases.

On March 27, the patient’s brother found Srinivas unconscious and bleeding on the hospital bed after being bitten by rodents. His brother complained that the rodents were biting Srinivas for the past five days and the hospital authorities did nothing regarding that.

“I was shocked to see blood all over the bed. Rats nibbled his fingers, arms and legs,” the patient’s brother Srikant said.

“We have come here in the hope of some relief but his condition has worsened with the loss of blood,” he added.

Soon after that Srinivas was shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital for treatment.

Following the issue, the head of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit Department of MGM hospital was suspended. The hospital superintendent was transferred and action was also taken against two other doctors.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at MGM premises. Two years ago, rats were found nibbling bodies in the mortuary. The patients were worried as the rat menace has now spread to the entire premises including ICU.