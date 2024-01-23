Telangana: 4 BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy, sparks speculations

Hyderabad: A meeting of four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs with Telangana chief minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 23, sparked speculations in political circles in the state.

Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao met Revanth at his residence and an official press statement called it a ‘courtesy call.’

The MLAs presented a bouquet to the chief minister.

The meeting raised questions about the political future of the MLAs with principal opposition BRS just few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.