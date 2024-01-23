Telangana: 4 BRS MLAs meet Revanth Reddy, sparks speculations

The meeting raised questions about the political future of the MLAs with principal opposition BRS just few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd January 2024 7:57 pm IST

Hyderabad: A meeting of four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs with Telangana chief minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, January 23, sparked speculations in political circles in the state.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, Dubbaka MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, and Zaheerabad MLA Manik Rao met Revanth at his residence and an official press statement called it a ‘courtesy call.’

Also Read
LS polls: Congress’ 1st workers convention in Telangana on Jan 25

The MLAs presented a bouquet to the chief minister.

MS Education Academy

The meeting raised questions about the political future of the MLAs with principal opposition BRS just few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd January 2024 7:57 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button