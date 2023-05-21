Telangana: 4 including 9-year-old killed in accident in Medak

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st May 2023 2:09 pm IST
Wreckage of the four wheeler after hitting an auto on Sunday. Four people died.

Hyderabad: Four persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed while two others were injured when a speeding four-wheeler hit an auto from behind near Narsingi in Medak district on Sunday morning.

The deceased – Shekhar (45), his son Yaswanth (9), Bala Narasaiah (70) and Manemma (62) – died on the spot while Shekhar’s wife Kavitha and another son Avinash were injured.

Police said the victims were on their way from Aluru to Pragnapur to attend a 10-day death ceremony of a relative.

MS Education Academy

The injured have been shifted to the Area Hospital in Ramyampet. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 21st May 2023 2:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button