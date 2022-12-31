Telangana: 4 members of a family die mysteriously in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: In a tragic chronology of death events, four members of the same family died in a span of 45 days in Gangadhara of Karimnagar district.

While the wife and two children died a few days ago on different dates, the husband died after vomiting, on Friday, while undergoing treatment at a Karimnagar hospital.

Srikanth and Mamata were married and lived children, Amulya, 6, and Advait, 2, in Gangadhara.

As per a report by Asianet News, Advait died of illness on November 16, while Amulya died on November 29 with the same symptoms.

Also Read Food poisoning rampant among students in Telangana govt institutions in 2022

Mamata’s death by illness followed the chain of tragedies in the family after which locals reportedly claimed that all the members of the family had similar symptoms and they could have been saved if they received proper treatment from the hospital.

However, the police suspected that Srikanth died by suicide while rumours flared up in their village that four members of the family have died due to an elusive disease.

According to the police, Srikanth went into a state of depression after the death of his wife and he also was pressurised by his inlaws to return the dowry they gave him at the time of his marriage.

Police further reportedly said that losing his job added to his plight which made Srikanth attempt suicide.

A probe into the gradual death events is underway while the clinical samples from victims’ bodies have been sent to a lab in Hyderabad to diagnose a reason for their death to ease investigation.

Earlier, officials reportedly tested the well water samples on the premises of the deceased’s house and concluded that they possess no danger.

Mamata was even tested earlier and she was detected with no body ailment which left a question mark on the reason behind the death of the entire family one after another.

Police now rely on their autopsy report to disclose the mystery.