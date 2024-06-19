Telangana: 42-day-old infant dies in an attack by stray dogs

Hyderabad: A 42-day-old infant was mauled to death by a street dog on Tuesday, June 18, in Madipally village in Thorrur mandal of Mahbubabad district.

According to reports, Dharshanam Venkanna, accompanied by his wife Renuka and their infant son, visited his grandmother’s house in Madipally two days ago. After feeding the baby, Renuka put him to sleep in the front yard and went inside to wash up. At that moment, a stray dog appeared and began attacking the child.

Hearing the baby’s cries, Renuka rushed out and found the dog attacking her child. With the help of residents who had gathered, she managed to drive the dog away. Unfortunately, the dog had already inflicted severe injuries on the baby’s head, ears, and neck, causing significant blood loss.

The infant was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in Thorrur. However, due to his worsening condition, he was transferred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MG) Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.