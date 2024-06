Hyderabad: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court in LB Nagar awarded 5 years imprisonment for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor on Wednesday, June 19.

The case was filed under sections 366 IPC (kidnap) and 11(i) R/W of the POCSO Act (sexual harassment of child) at the Manchal Police Station.

Also Read Hyderabad: Reshaping norm amid rising cases of crime against women

A fine of Rs 20000 was also imposed on the convict and a compensation of Rs 2 lakh was awarded to the victim by the court.