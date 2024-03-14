Telangana: 5 journos, cop booked for abetting suicide of man who killed his children

Hyderabad: Five journalists and a Home Guard have been booked by the Narsingi police for abetting the suicide of a man in Telangana, who killed his 3 children and allegedly ended his life in Tangutoor village of Sangareddy district recently.

According to police, the victim, 35-year-old Ravi had enrolled some people in a multi-level marketing scheme named ‘GSN Money Circulation scheme’, promising them high returns.

The villagers had started demanding the money due to the failure to repay the promised amount in the specified period. The journalists allegedly threatened to expose him and demanded Rs 25 lakh and later settled for Rs 10 lakh.

As per a complaint lodged by Ravi’s wife Neerati Sreelatha, her deceased husband paid Rs 2.5 lakh to the journalists by selling her ornaments.

Due to heavy pressure from depositors and harassment from journalists and others, Ravi, vexed over his life, murdered his three sons by hanging them with a rope at his house and further, he committed suicide himself by hanging at a newly constructed function hall in Tangutoor,” the FIR reads.

The names of the accused are as follows:

Prime accused Tirupati Rao, via which victim Ravi invested in a pyramid scheme named ‘GSN Money Circulation Scheme’

Mangali Srinivas who works as a reporter for Andhra Jyoti,

Kuruma Srinivas who works as a reporter for Eenadu,

Vadde Mahesh who works as a reporter for Namaste Telangana,

Siripuram Srinivas Reddy who works as a reporter for Vartha newspaper,

Sanke Praveen Kumar who works as a reporter for Sakshi newspaper

Aluri Raju alias Nagaraj, who works as a Home Guard from Shankarpally village

Ravi was introduced to the GSN money circulation scheme during their meeting in Guntur in December 2022.