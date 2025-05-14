Telangana: 5-yr-old dies in parked car, 2nd case in 30 days

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl died of asphyxiation after allegedly getting trapped inside her father’s car in Maktha Madharam, Kadthal mandal of Ranga Reddy.

The victim has been identified as Akwari Akshaya.

According to reports, Akshaya’s father, Yadaiah, returned from church on Sunday, May 11, and parked the vehicle without locking it. He then left for personal work. Unnoticed by the family, Akshaya entered the car and accidentally locked herself inside.

After several hours, when the child was found missing, the family began searching and eventually discovered her unconscious in the car. She had already succumbed, with signs pointing to heat-related complications due to being trapped in the closed vehicle.

Police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.

In a similar incident, two girls, aged four and five respectively, died of “suffocation” after accidentally getting locked inside a car in neighbouring Ranga Reddy.

Two young girls, both cousins, died after allegedly getting trapped inside a parked car in Damargidda village of Chevella on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2 pm when the girls, who were playing near their relative’s house, entered the unattended vehicle and accidentally locked themselves inside.

According to preliminary police information, their parents and other family members were unaware that the children were inside the car. After about 30 to 45 minutes, the girls were found unconscious and rushed to a government hospital, where they were declared brought dead. The families had come to Damargidda to attend a marriage alliance ceremony. Following the incident, police reached the hospital, but the parents had already taken the bodies to their respective native villages. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged, officials at Chevella police station confirmed.