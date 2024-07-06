Telangana: 50,000 jobs to be created by AI-powered pharma hub in Sangareddy

HYDERABAD: An AI-based Pharma Healthcare IT Hub is set to create 50,000 jobs in Ameenpur, Sangareddy at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore. This ambitious project, spearheaded by the Hyderabad-headquartered Pulsus Group, aims to significantly impact the healthcare and IT landscape, generating substantial economic benefits.

Dr. Srinubabu Gedela, CEO and managing director of Pulsus Group, announced the project details at the 73rd IPC Congress, an annual event for pharmacists here on Friday.

According to the Pulsus Group, the hub will generate 10,000 direct jobs and 40,000 indirect jobs through supporting industries and services.

Key features of the project include innovative AI applications in all aspects of pharma, from research and development to healthcare delivery.

The hub will generate substantial employment opportunities for locals. Located within the designated IT/ITeS Zone in Ameenpur, the hub benefits from exceptional infrastructure and connectivity, supported by the Telangana government and the Software Technology Parks of India.

Hyderabad’s pharma industry contributes more than 40% of India’s bulk drug production and is known as the “Bulk Drug Capital of India” and the “Vaccine Capital of the World.”

The city’s innovation, infrastructure, and inclusive growth have yielded significant results, with Telangana ranking second in manufacturing per the Innovation Index-2022 and leading the country with the highest per-capita income in 2022-23. This AI-powered hub is set to significantly boost Telangana’s economy and healthcare sector, solidifying the state’s position.