Telangana: 58 fall ill consuming adulterated toddy in Kamareddy

Hyderabad: At least 58 people from multiple villages in Nizamabad district’s Kamareddy region fell ill after consuming adulterated toddy on Monday, April 7.

The affected individuals, hailing from Ankol, Ankol Tanda, Durki (Narsullabad mandal), and Damaranch (Birkur mandal), experienced severe symptoms including neck stiffness, limb paralysis, and acute body pain shortly after consumption.

Special medical camps setup

Local medical teams swiftly set up special camps in Ankol, Durki, and Damaranch villages to administer first aid.

Of the 58 affected, 46 were shifted to the Banswada Regional Government Hospital, where their condition is now stable.

Twelve critically ill patients were referred to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital for advanced care.

Toddy samples collected

Banswada Excise officials collected samples from toddy shops in the implicated villages for forensic analysis.

Acting on the incident, Banswada Sub-Collector Kiranmayi directed the Prohibition and Excise department to cancel licenses of the involved shops.

During her visit to the hospital, Kiranmayi expressed frustration over the absence of the Regional Medical Officer (RMO) Sujatha but confirmed all patients were receiving treatment.

Reports suggest the adulterated toddy contained banned substances like diazepam and alprazolam, mixed with a synthetic liquid to mimic natural fermentation.

Such additives are used to enhance intoxicating effects but pose severe health risks.