Telangana: 61 new dialysis centres to come up across districts

Published: 14th April 2022 8:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Health, Welfare and Family department on Thursday announced that 61 new dialysis centres will be established in the state.

The new centres will have 515 machines, with 5 in each establishment. In accordance with this announcement, the first few hospitals to soon have dialysis centres are the Kamala Nehru area hospital in Nagarjuna Sagar, Nalgonda, government hospital in Dubbak, Siddipet, area Hospital in Dharmapuri, Jagityal and community health centre in Husnabad of Siddipet.

Last year, Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao announced the launch of free dialysis services to HIV/AIDS and hepatitis patients in the state. He said that dialysis centers will be set up in Hyderabad and Warangal.

Five new dialysis centers were planned to be set up in major hospitals such as Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences, OGH, and Gandhi hospital to name a few from the city. It is to be noted that the government already runs free dialysis centers in the aforementioned hospitals for patients with chronic kidney issues.

