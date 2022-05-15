Telangana: 7 farmers injured in lightning strikes in 2 villages

Hyderabad: In separate cases, a lightning strike in Mamidipalli and Kanagaarithi villages, injured seven farmers. Lightning struck the paddy procurement centers while the farmers were waiting for their time to sell the harvest.

Pannala Hanumandlu, Pannala Devi Venkatesh, Annadi Yella Reddy, Maru Mohin Reddy, and Maru Buchimallavva of Mamidipalli were all injured in lightning strikes. Dodda Shanthavva and Mokalla Thirupathi Reddy, both farmers from Kanagarthi, were injured. They all were sent to private hospitals in Vemulawada.

The collector Anurag Jayanthi spoke to the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Enquiring the health condition of farmers, he instructed hospital doctors to provide better treatment to farmers.

While large amounts of paddy, stored in the procurement centers were destroyed due to rains, the houses of Putta Renavva, Mothukupalli Rena, Mothukupalli Balaiah, Adem Narsimha Reddy, and Adem Malla Reddy were damaged also in Kanagarthi.