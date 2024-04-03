Telangana: Blast at chemical factory in Sangareddy kills at least 5

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in a chemical industry on the outskirts of Chandapur village of Hatnura Mandal in Sangareddy district due to a reactor explosion on Wednesday, April 3.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire. At least 5 have been reportedly killed in the incident with several feared injured. Many workers were reportedly caught in the fire.

“The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact… So far four people have died…10-15 people sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment,” a senior police official told PTI earlier.

Relief operations are underway in the affected area.

Narsapur MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy and BJP candidate for Medak Parliamentary constituency Raghunandan Rao visited the explosion site in Sangareddy.

(This is a breaking story. More details will be added as they emerge.)