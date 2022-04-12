Telangana: 75% discount on pending challans ends on April 15

Hyderabad: The extended deadline for discounts on pending traffic challans in Telangana ends on April 15 and will not be extended any further, the state traffic police declared on Tuesday.

The state police had announced a concession on the pending challans for traffic violators to clear their long-pending fines and urged people to make use of the opportunity to clear pending dues.

Till March 30, 2.4 crore challans worth Rs 840 crores were issued across the state. People took advantage of the ‘concession’ opportunity to pay up challans worth Rs 250 crore.

The state had taken the decision considering the financial hardships faced by the poor and middle-class people due to COVID-19.

The following is a list of different types of discounts for various vehicle owners:

Two or three-wheel drivers are bound to pay 25 percent of their total challans.

RTC drivers are bound to pay up to 30 percent, with a discount of 70 percent,