Telangana: 8 members of banned CPI-Maoist group arrested in Kothagudem

Published: 3rd August 2023 10:59 am IST
Bhadradri Kothagudem: Eight members of the banned CPI-Maoist group were arrested by police in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Telangana, on Wednesday, officials said.

According to officials, the arrested members of the banned CPI-Maoist Party Militia Committee have been identified as Madakam Bhudra, Madakam Joga, Madvi Sanna, Madvi Bhima, Madvi Anda, Madivi Bhima, Kalma Dula, and Kalma Hadama.

The arrests were made during a joint combing operation conducted by Charla Police, Special Party personnel, and 141 Bn and 81 Bn CRPF personnel in the Tippapuram forest area of Charla Mandal.

The arrested individuals were members of the Kanchala Rasapalli RPC Militia Committee of the Pamed Area Committee of the banned CPI-Maoist Party and had been working with the group for the last two years.

According to a statement released by Paritosh Pankaj, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadrachalam, “The arrested individuals had participated in placing a 12 kg bomb on the BT road between Gorukonda and Chennapuram villages of Charla Mandal last July with the intention of killing policemen.

The bomb was identified and neutralised by Charla Police, special party personnel of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, and 81Bn CRPF personnel on the 25th of last month.”

The statement also revealed that “the banned CPI-Maoist Party has been harassing tribal people living in the border villages of Telangana-Chhattisgarh states by organising meetings in the name of Martyrs’ Weeks. The group has been threatening and imposing fines on those who do not attend these meetings.”

A case has been registered against the arrested individuals at Charla Police Station under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the UPA Act, and a few sections of the IPC, according to the police official.

The accused have been taken to Bhadrachalam Court for judicial remand, said the official.

