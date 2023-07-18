Telangana: 9 injured after fire breaks out in a company at Shadnagar

Injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2023 7:41 am IST
Level 3 fire breaks out in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area
Fire- Representative Image

Rangareddy: Nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a private company in Shadnagar on Sunday evening, said an official.

BookMyMBBS

The incident occurred in Telangana’s Shadnagar Constituency of Rangareddy District, where a private company manufacturing plastic colours and other items caught fire. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital.

MS Education Academy

According to police, “A fire broke out at a private manufacturing company of Plastic colours, papers, and covers named Blend Colours at around 8:30 PM yesterday. The fire brigade reached the spot immediately and controlled the fire. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Around nine people who are workers of the company were injured in the incident. The injured were immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital DRDO,” said Vijay, Admin SI, Shadnagar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 18th July 2023 7:41 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button