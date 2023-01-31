Telangana: 90% of Ameenpur homes to get drinking water by April

Drinking water will be provided to 90% of Ameenpur households in the municipality area by summer.

Updated: 31st January 2023 7:10 pm IST
MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy lays the foundation stone for the reservoir work of HMWSSB on Tuesday

Hyderabad: In order to tackle drinking water problems, four massive reservoirs having a combined storage capacity of 90 lakh litres are being constructed under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) in Ameenpur municipality.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy lay the foundation stone at Sri Krishna Brundavan Colony in Sangareddy on Tuesday. According to him, drinking water will be provided to 90% of households in the municipality area by summer.

Moreover, three other reservoirs built at PJR Colony, Lalabavi Colony and the hillock of Beeramguda are also nearly completed, he said adding it will supply 1.25 crore litres of water every day.

