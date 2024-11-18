Telangana: 960kg adulterated ginger garlic paste seized in Khammam

Hyderabad: The food safety department raided a food processing unit in Khammam on Monday, November 18, and seized 960 kg of adulterated ginger garlic paste.

Officials inspected ‘Magic Ginger Garlic Paste’ manufacturing unit in Ricca Bazaar in Khammam Town where they found multiple food safety violations, including the non availability of an FSSAI license.

Batches of ginger garlic paste were stored near chemicals, detergents and phenyl cleaning agents. These batches did not contain an FSSAI logo. The manufacturing unit operators failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Officials found that ginger-garlic paste packets were sold at an unusually low price in the wholesale market, sparking concerns about the quality of the products.

In a similar incident, a ginger garlic paste production unit was raided and 1500 kg of adulterated paste was seized by the Hyderabad police in Bowenpally, Secunderabad. Eight individuals working at the unit were arrested.

The commissioner’s task force and the Bowenpally police jointly raided ‘Sony Ginger Garlic Paste’ in Kharkana at Rajarajeswari Nagar, Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad. Officials found the company was using substandard raw materials to make the paste and was using adulterants in its production.

While the police arrested 8 workers from the premises, its owner Mohammed Shakeel Ahmed is absconding. Efforts are underway to arrest him, a statement from the police said.