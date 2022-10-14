Telangana: Aadhar-enabled biometric must at all higher edu institutions

Hyderabad: Telangana state government strictly directed all the higher educational institutions to implement Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance for students, teaching and non-teaching staff on Wednesday.

The Secretary of the Higher Education Department, Vakati Karuna, issued an order on October 12 enforcing the implementation of the biometric system across all higher education institutions. The order stated that biometric attendance is applicable to all universities, government colleges, as well as aided and unaided private colleges.

The biometric attendance system for students will calculate attendance to promote them to a higher class and also the purpose of the e-Pass scholarship or fee reimbursement will be fetched.

Earlier, biometric attendance was brought to halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new implementation will be used to calculate the duty period of the staff, both teaching and non-teaching, leaves taken and in the career advancement scheme.

The order directed the Commissioner of Collegiate Education to take necessary steps to implement the Aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance system.