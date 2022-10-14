Hyderabad: Five jailed for drunk driving in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday handed a two-day jail term to five persons who were caught by the Rachakonda police for drunk driving.
A total of 111 people booked for drunk driving, were produced before the court. Out of these, two were directed to community service and five were jailed. A penalty was imposed on others. It is to be noted that the Rachakonda police have stepped up the initiative against drunk driving.
In the month of September over 4,000 motorists were booked for drunk driving by the Cyberabad Commissinerate, out of which 93 were imprisoned.