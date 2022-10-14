Hyderabad: Five jailed for drunk driving in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: A local court on Thursday handed a two-day jail term to five persons who were caught by the Rachakonda police for drunk driving.

A total of 111 people booked for drunk driving, were produced before the court. Out of these, two were directed to community service and five were jailed. A penalty was imposed on others. It is to be noted that the Rachakonda police have stepped up the initiative against drunk driving.

