Hyderabad: 93 jailed for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: 93 persons booked for drunk driving by Cyberabad police in September, were on Friday sent to jail by a local court.

The offenders were handed jail terms ranging from one day to a month and were penalised for Rupees 1.2 crore. As per the traffic police, those imprisoned persons were among 4,333 persons held for drunk driving and without a driving licence, during regular checking between September 1 to 30 at various locations under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

34 persons caught at Gachibowli were imprisoned for drunk driving, followed by Shamshabad with 25 persons, Balanagar with 14 persons, Rajendranagar with 13 persons, Miyapur with six and Raidurgam with one person.

The licences of the offender are being sent Regional Transport Authority for suspension. Given the increase in road accidents, the police are penalising motorists for drunk driving and those who allow them to drive despite them being in an inebriated state.

A number of offenders involved in deaths caused due to drunk driving are being booked under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for culpable homicide.