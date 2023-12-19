Telangana: ACB arrests Assistant Labour Officer, his son for accepting bribe

ALO was caught red-handed at his residence accepting the bribe from a complainant.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2023 8:54 am IST
Tunisia: 106 arrested for illegal immigration over past 48 hrs
Police arrest (Representative image)

Nirmal: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Telangana has arrested an Assistant Labour Officer (ALO) and his son for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 on Monday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The ALO, K Saibaba, was caught red-handed at his residence accepting the bribe from a complainant for forwarding the file about compensation for the death of his mother, Thalari Ganganna.

According to an official press release from the ACB, on December 18, 2023, Assistant Labour Officer, identified as K Saibaba, was caught red-handed at his residence while accepting a bribe from a complainant for forwarding the file about the sanction of compensation in respect of the death of the complainant’s mother, Thalari Ganganna.

MS Education Academy

Ganganna had applied for compensation following the death of his mother, who was a registered labourer, on August 21, 2023.

The press release further states that Saibaba demanded and accepted the bribe through his son, K Damodar, in exchange for “doing official favour.”

The bribe amount was recovered from Damodar, and both are being presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court.

Following the arrest, the bribe amount was recovered from Damodar, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of bribe money in his hands.

Both Saibaba and Damodar have been arrested and are being presented before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court in Karimnagar.

Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 19th December 2023 8:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button