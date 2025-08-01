Telangana ACB arrests revenue officer for demanding Rs 4000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday, August 1, arrested a government officer working in the revenue department for demanding a bribe of Rs 4000 to do his official duty.

The accused, Bala Subramanyam, works as a revenue inspector at Bhutpur mandal in Mahbubnagar district. He demanded the bribe money to process the complainant’s sister’s application.

The government officer was caught red-handed by the ACB officials. He has been sent to judicial remand.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).