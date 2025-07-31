Telangana govt official arrested for demanding Rs 10K bribe in Jagtial

The assistant engineer had earlier accepted Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

Updated: 31st July 2025 2:30 pm IST
Assistant engineer Sangem Anil Kumar was caught by the Telangana ACB for demanding bribe

Hyderabad: A government official working in the vigilance and quality control wing of the Panchayati Raj department of Jagtial district in Telangana was caught red-handed for demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 and accepting Rs 7,000.

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested assistant executive engineer Sangem Anil Kumar. He had earlier accepted Rs 30,000 from the complainant.

ACB set a trap and caught Kumar while he was taking the bribe.

A case was registered against him, and the investigation is underway.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

