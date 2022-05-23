Telangana: ACB arrests Tahsildar, two others for accepting bribe

Karimnagar: Three people, including two government employees, were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for demanding and accepting a bribe in Antergaon of Peddapalli district. The accused were produced before a special judge under Special Police Establishment (SPE) and ACB cases, in Karimnagar.

The three accused have been identified as, Perumalla Sampath, Tahsildar of Antergaon, a village accountant (Girdawar), Mohd Azeemuddin, whereas the third accused is a private assistant of Azeemuddin, Kadala Lingaswamy.

The officials recovered the bribe amount worth Rupees 1,00,000 from Kadala Lingaswamy.

According to the officials, a retired National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) employee Merugu Shankar reached out to the village Tahsildar, Perumalla Sampath, for an ‘official favour’. To which the tahsildar demanded a bribe of Rs 2,00,000.

However, he accepted a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 via a chain of people where the cash exchanged hands through the private assistant Kadala Lingaswamy, as per a chemical test done by ACB.

The case is currently being investigated.

In case of demand of bribe by any government employee, the public is requested to contact Toll Free Number of ACB: 1064