Telangana ACB arrests Vikarabad official for accepting Rs 50K bribe

The bribe was said to have been demanded in return for extending official favour in sanctioning a licence for a fertiliser, seeds, and pesticides shop.

Official caught accepting Rs 50000 bribe (Photo: X/Telangana ACB)
Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday, September 24, apprehended Bupati Jaya Shankar, the Agricultural Officer of Mominpet Mandal of Vikarabad district, for demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh and accepting Rs 50,000 from a complainant.

The ACB has requested that citizens report any cases of bribery or corruption committed by public officials. Complaints may be made through the toll-free phone number 1064, WhatsApp number 9440446106, the official Facebook page “Telangana ACB,” or via the ACB website.

The ACB has assured that the identity of the victim or complainant will be kept confidential.

