Telangana ACB cautions against calls demanding money, impersonating officials

The bureau has issued a statement stressing that ACB officials never call public servants asking for money not to register cases against them.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th May 2025 12:30 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, May 16 cautioned against calls impersonating ACB officials and demanding money from public servants.

The bureau has issued a statement stressing that ACB officials never call public servants asking for money not to register cases against them. “Government employees should not believe such calls or make payments to such fake callers. If any such fake calls are received by a public servant or citizens in the name of ACB officials, contact ACB immediately,” it said in a statement.

ACB can be contacted on toll free number 1064. It can also be contacted through social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

