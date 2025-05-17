DCA seizes illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 2.25 L in Shameerpet

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration conducted a raid on a warehouse at Shameerpet in Hyderabad outskirts where medicines were stocked in huge quantities illegally.

Based on credible information, the raid was conducted on a godown located at IDA Nacharam, Nacharam Village, Uppal mandal, on Friday.

During the raid, large stocks of bulk drugs (active pharmaceutical Ingredients) of various categories, including anti-hypertensives, antibacterials, and anthelmintics were found stocked at the godown belonging to Indian Drugs and Chemicals.

“The stocks of bulk drugs/APIs kept in the godown were found stored in bags bearing only the name of the bulk drug. Batch details and the particulars of the manufacturer were not indicated on the API stocks, indicating suspected unlicensed manufacturing of the APIs.

Drugs manufactured by unlicensed entities pose a severe threat to public health. They do not adhere to any ‘Good Manufacturing Practices’ (GMP), ” said Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, Drug Control Administration.

According to the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, drugs must be manufactured in ISO-8 Clean Rooms while adhering to GMP. The GMP regulations for drugs contain minimum requirements for the methods, facilities, and controls used in manufacturing, processing, and packing of a drug. It ensures that a drug is safe for use by patients.

DCA Telangana ensures the quality of drugs manufactured in the state by carefully monitoring drug manufacturers’ compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. The licensing process for drug manufacturers includes a review of the manufacturer’s compliance with guidelines.

Unlicensed entities do not follow GMPs and lack a formal system of controls which prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors. Hence drugs manufactured and sold by unlicensed entities may not meet quality standards and such drugs may have serious implications on patient’s health, said Shahnawaz Qasim.

During the raids, drugs worth Rs. 2.25 lakhs were seized.

Anjum Abida, Assistant Director, Shameerpet, G. Indira Priyadarshini, Drugs Inspector, Habsiguda, Dr. B. Lakshmi Narayana, Drugs Inspector, Uppal, Praveen, Drugs Inspector, Shameerpet, and P. Ambedkar, Drugs Inspector, Medipally, are among the officers who carried out the raid.

Further investigation will be conducted, and appropriate action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders.