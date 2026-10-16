Telangana ACB nabs 2 Rajanna Sircilla officials over Rs 8000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, arrested a Tehsildar cum Sub-Registrar in Rajanna Sircilla district for accepting a Rs 8,000 bribe.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Abubakar, who accepted the bribe through Sankasala Anil Kumar, a Bhu Bharati operator. The bribe was demanded to facilitate the registration of a gift deed belonging to the complainant’s aunt in the name of the complainant’s father.

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The Karimnagar ACB officials recovered tainted currency notes of Rs 8,000 from Kumar. Both Abu Bakar and Kumar have been sent to judicial custody.