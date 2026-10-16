Telangana ACB nabs 2 Rajanna Sircilla officials over Rs 8000 bribe

The bribe was demanded to facilitate the registration of a gift deed belonging to the complainant's aunt in the name of the complainant's father.

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Mohammed Abubakar and Sankasala Anil Kumar
Mohammed Abubakar and Sankasala Anil Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, arrested a Tehsildar cum Sub-Registrar in Rajanna Sircilla district for accepting a Rs 8,000 bribe.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Abubakar, who accepted the bribe through Sankasala Anil Kumar, a Bhu Bharati operator. The bribe was demanded to facilitate the registration of a gift deed belonging to the complainant’s aunt in the name of the complainant’s father.

The Karimnagar ACB officials recovered tainted currency notes of Rs 8,000 from Kumar. Both Abu Bakar and Kumar have been sent to judicial custody.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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