Telangana govt officers caught red-handed for asking Rs 5L bribe

All three were caught and sent to judicial remand.

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Telangana ACB
Two government officers and a private person were arrested for demanding and accepting bribery

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, caught two government officers and a private person for demanding and accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

Amanaganti Sandeep Kumar Reddy, who works as a Deputy Tahsildar at the Keesara office in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Vijay Kumar Reddy, a Village Revenue Officer (VRO), and Kavali Balakrishna (a private employee) have been arrested.

According to the ACB release, Sandeep Kumar Reddy demanded money for removing agricultural properties belonging to a complainant’s family from the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908. He accepted Rs 2.5 lakh through Kavali Balakrishna.

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Vijay Kumar Reddy allegedly instigated Balakrishna to receive the bribe on the deputy tahsildar’s instructions.

All three were caught and sent to judicial remand.

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