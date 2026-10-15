Telangana govt officers caught red-handed for asking Rs 5L bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, caught two government officers and a private person for demanding and accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe.

Amanaganti Sandeep Kumar Reddy, who works as a Deputy Tahsildar at the Keesara office in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Vijay Kumar Reddy, a Village Revenue Officer (VRO), and Kavali Balakrishna (a private employee) have been arrested.

According to the ACB release, Sandeep Kumar Reddy demanded money for removing agricultural properties belonging to a complainant’s family from the prohibited list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, 1908. He accepted Rs 2.5 lakh through Kavali Balakrishna.

Vijay Kumar Reddy allegedly instigated Balakrishna to receive the bribe on the deputy tahsildar’s instructions.

All three were caught and sent to judicial remand.