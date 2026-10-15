Hyderabad: TGSPDCL employee in ACB’s net over Rs 1.2 lakh bribe

The accused allegedly demanded the money for approving online applications for six new meters to replace missing ones.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:
Man sitting at a desk with cash and bottles of pink and clear liquids in front of him.

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh for sanctioning six new electricity meters.

Pandala Sandhya Rakesh, Assistant Engineer at the Madannapet section under the Santosh Nagar subdivision in Hyderabad, allegedly demanded the money from a complainant for approving online applications for six new meters to replace missing ones, ACB stated in a release.

Rakesh will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

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Further investigation is underway.

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Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published:

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Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
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