Hyderabad: TGSPDCL employee in ACB’s net over Rs 1.2 lakh bribe

Hyderabad: An assistant engineer of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, October 15, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh for sanctioning six new electricity meters.

Pandala Sandhya Rakesh, Assistant Engineer at the Madannapet section under the Santosh Nagar subdivision in Hyderabad, allegedly demanded the money from a complainant for approving online applications for six new meters to replace missing ones, ACB stated in a release.

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Rakesh will be produced before the Principal Special Judge for Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases at Nampally for judicial remand.

Further investigation is underway.