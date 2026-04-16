Telangana ACB nabs electricity dept official over Rs 30K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, April 16, nabbed an Assistant Divisional Engineer from Devarakonda town of Nalgonda district for allegedly taking a Rs 30,000 bribe.

According to the ACB, the accused officer, Sirikonda Saidulu, had taken the bribe in exchange for processing a bill of Rs 10 lakhs for the electrical work carried out by the complainant for the restoration of the damaged 33/11 kV line.

Telangana ACB urges all citizens to report incidents of bribery demands by government officials. Complaints can be made through the toll-free number 1064, WhatsApp 9440446106, the ACB Facebook page (Telangana ACB), or through the official website.