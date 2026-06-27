Telangana ACB nabs panchayat secretary over Rs 25K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, June 26, arrested a Panchayat Secretary from Khammam’s Mudigonda mandal for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

According to ACB, the accused, Thammisetty Suresh, Panchayat Secretary of Bhanapuram Gram Panchayat, demanded the bribe from the complainant in exchange for granting building permission and allotting a house number for a one-room sheet-roofed house being constructed on the complainant’s five gunta site in Bhanapuram village.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs 25,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused. He will be produced before a special ACB court in Warangal.

Further investigation is underway.