Telangana: ACB nabs police sub-inspector in bribery case

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau team apprehended police sub-inspector D Suresh from Mohammadabad police station, Mahabubnagar, red-handed, along with a private individual and a constable, while they were accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Sub-inspector D Suresh had demanded the bribe from Ch Krishna Reddy “to refrain from harassing him and his family, as his son Srinivas Reddy is involved in a cheating case and for his release on bail.”

Based on a complaint, the ACB set a trap and apprehended the SI and the private individual on Sunday, while Constable Md Ismail, who is also involved, is currently absconding.

The ACB presented them before the First Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases in Nampally. The case is currently under investigation.