Telangana ACB nabs two government officers over Rs 70K bribe

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday, September 26, nabbed two government officers in separate cases for demanding bribes of Rs 70,000 in exchange for official favours.

In one of the cases, Srikanth Goud, Junior Lineman in the Gachibowli Division, was caught by ACB officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 for unsealing and sealing the electric meter of the complainant’s house and changing the wiring to sustain the inflow of electricity from 5 KV to 11 KV.

He was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 11,000 by the ACB officials.

In the other case, Bathini Ranjith, Sub-Inspector and Station House Officer (SHO) at Manuguru Police Station in Bhadradri Kothagudem, was caught by ACB officials for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 40,000 to issue a notice to the complainant and his brother instead of arresting them.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X (@TelanganaACB).

The ACB has assured that the identity of the victim or complainant will be kept confidential.