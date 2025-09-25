Govt employee in Telangana ACB’s net for Rs 18K bribe

Ramesh had earlier taken Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

Government employee caught accepting Rs 18K bribe in Jangaon

Hyderabad: The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 25, nabbed an outsourced government employee for accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000.

The accused officer, Samala Ramesh, working as a site engineer at the Telangana State Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) in Jangaon district had demanded a bribe from the complainant for processing the final bill of works executed by the complainant under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PMSHRI) grant scheme.

Ramesh had earlier taken Rs 10,000 from the complainant and was caught by the ACB officials while accepting the rest of the bribe.

The Telangana ACB has urged the public to file a complaint in case any public servant demands a bribe for official work.

Aggrieved individuals can contact the ACB on the toll-free number 1064, or through its website and social media platforms, i.e., WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB), and X/formerly Twitter (@TelanganaACB).

The ACB has assured that the identity of the victim or complainant will be kept confidential.

