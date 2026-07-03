Telangana achieves 101.4 pc coverage in Pulse Polio drive

A total of 41.53 lakh children received polio drops, surpassing the target population of 40.97 lakh children aged below five years.

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Telangana achieves 101.4 pc coverage in Pulse Polio drive

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded more than 100 per cent coverage in the latest round of the Pulse Polio immunisation programme, with health authorities administering polio drops to over 41.5 lakh children across the state.

According to official figures, the state had estimated a target population of 40,97,749 children in the 0-5 age group for the campaign. However, a total of 41,53,185 children were covered during the drive, resulting in an achievement rate of 101.4 per cent.

Success attributed to door-to-door visits

Health department officials attributed the success of the campaign to extensive door-to-door visits carried out after the booth-based immunisation phase to identify and vaccinate children who had initially been missed.

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Special vaccination drives were also organised at construction sites, migrant labour colonies, slums, high-risk localities and child care institutions to ensure wider coverage.

Health min congratulates doctors, officials, ANMs, ASHA workers

State Health minister Damodar Rajanarsimha congratulated doctors, health officials, auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff, volunteers and other frontline workers for their efforts in successfully implementing the programme.

He also thanked parents for their cooperation and participation in ensuring that eligible children received polio drops during the campaign.

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The minister said the state government remained committed to preserving Telangana’s polio-free status and would continue to strengthen preventive healthcare measures to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases.

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