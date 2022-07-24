Telangana adds 531 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday recorded 531 new COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload in the state to 8,14,303, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 281 cases followed by 42 in Ranga Reddy district and 34 in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

A total of 612 people recovered from the infectious disease today taking the total recoveries to 8,05,562.

The number of active cases was 4,630, the bulletin said.

A total of 24,927 samples were tested today and the total number of people examined till date was 3,62,53,037.

The case fatality rate was 0.50 percent and the recovery rate was 98.93 per cent.