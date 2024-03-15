Telangana: After BRS denies LS ticket, Warangal MP Dayakar meets Revanth

Hyderabad: Two days after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) announced Dr Kadiyam Kavya as its candidate for the Warangal Lok Sabha seat, sitting MP Pasunuri Dayakar met with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy and Konda Surekha on Friday, March 15, indicating a move towards joining the Congress.

This comes hours after Khairatabad MLA and senior BRS MLA Danam Nagender met with Revanth and other senior Congress leaders with the intent to join the grand old party.

He became the pink party’s MP from Warangal after registering a win in the 2015 bye-election from the constituency.

The defections from the BRS continue as several important leaders of the party continue to defect to the Congress just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)