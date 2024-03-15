Hyderabad: BRS MLA Danam Nagender likely to join Congress

Hyderabad: Defections from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) seem to continue as its senior leader and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender met with Telangana chief minister and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC chief Deepdas Munsi on Friday, March 15, a day before the election commission of India’s announcement of dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speculations on the meeting got solidified after BRS leader Krishank posted the photo on X with a jibe- “Funds or Friends??”

If Nagender’s defection to Congress is confirmed, it can be considered as a major blow to the pink party which is still coping with the resignations of its major leaders in the recent past.

He started his political career with the Congress and served as an MLA for Asifnagar from 1994 to 2014.

In 2009, he was appointed as the minister for Health & Family Welfare in Andhra Pradesh. Nagender later joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but returned to the Congress.

He joined the TRS (now BRS) in 2018.

He was also the minister for Labour, Employment, Training & Factories, and Industrial Training Institutes & Health in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh in 2009.

Nagender emerged victorious in the 2018 state elections and again in the 2023 state elections, securing from Khairatabad in both instances.