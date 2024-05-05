Telangana: After failing to get a job, 22 yr old man dies by suicide

Published: 5th May 2024 2:10 pm IST
Representaional Image

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man died by suicide after falling into depression after failing to get a job.

Akula Lavan Kumar, from Boppapur village of Yellareddypet mandal, died by suicide by jumping into the pond.

The family of Lavan Kumar informed the police that the deceased was trying to find a job and failed in several attempts. So, he might have decided to end his life and jumped into the pond.

The body was pulled out by the villagers and shifted to the local government hospital mortuary. An autopsy was conducted. A case is booked and an investigation going on.

