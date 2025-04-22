Telangana agri minister admits failures in Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver

Hyderabad: Telangana agriculture minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao on Monday, April 21, admitted to failure in crop loan waiver implementation and Rythu Bharosa distribution.

The Telangana government had announced that the implementation of the loan waiver would be done before March 31. However, there was some delay, and the assistance would shortly be extended to the farmers who had not received it, Rao said at the Rythu Mahotsavam programme in Nizamabad.

He also assured that compensation for the crop loss suffered by farmers due to unseasonal rains would be deposited into their accounts shortly. Nizamabad Rural MLA Bhupathi Reddy reiterated that several farmers are yet to receive the loan waiver.

While the agriculture minister and the MLA admitted to the failure of implementation, tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao claimed that despite financial constraints, the Revanth Reddy government is disbursing Rythu Bharosa in time and has waived crop loans of farmers.