Telangana ahead of other states in higher education: UGC Chairman

Hyderabad: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said that Telangana is way ahead of other states in acquiring higher education and praises the opportunities being provided in the state for higher education.

Prof. Kumar was addressing the sixth graduation ceremony of Andhra Mahila Sabha Arts and Science College for Women. He said that the highly educated students from Telangana have proved their abilities in various departments.

The level of higher education in Telangana is stronger as compared to other states. Telangana students are performing blatantly in the field of Software, Administration, and Indian Institutes of Technology.

Speaking to the media, Prof. Kumar said that women are doing better in getting higher education. He advised the state universities to follow the new national education policy so that the students can get freedom and high-quality education.

He said that the National Digital University will be established in July 2023 under which certificate, diploma, and degree programs will be initiated in various courses.

He said that as per the new education policy, the students of 4-year undergraduate and integrated degrees who secured a minimum 75% marks are eligible for admission into Ph.D.