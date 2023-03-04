Telangana: Ahead of Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, cops on high alert

Hyderabad: Telangana police are gearing up for the Sree Ramanavami and Hanuman Jayanthi festivals scheduled in March and the following months.

With the surcharged political atmosphere, Ramzan, and elections for Legislative Assembly, as well as Parliament, expected in 2023 the police are not leaving any stone unturned in their planning. Sree Ramanavami is on March 27 while Hanuman Jayanthi is on April 6.

According to BJP sources, the party will utilize it as an opportunity to spread its message of Hindutva and consolidate its vote bank. The party leadership reportedly asked its cadre to utilize every opportunity to strengthen the party at the grass root level.

In this scenario, it is evident there will be more rallies and major processions observed on a grand scale in all the districts of Telangana. The police asked the local intelligence offices to keep a close watch on the programs planned for the two festivals.

Senior police officials are keeping in mind the elections ahead and the politically surcharged atmosphere in the state before planning the bandobast operations. The local police as a confidence-building measure will take up flag marches along with Rapid Action Force in the coming days in all the districts, a senior police official said.

In Hyderabad, Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh will try to outdo his past processions’ grandeur and consolidate his position to see the BJP party revokes his suspension. The MLA known for his hate rhetoric might spend a huge sum to make the Sree Ramanavami procession a great success and the most talked about affair.

Grand processions on these two festivals commenced from 2010 onwards more so to consolidate the vote bank of the saffron party. Huge money is spent on making arrangements and inviting guest speakers from all over India.

During the procession, communal riots occurred in sensitive pockets of the Telangana State.