Amit Shah to visit Telangana on March 12; to hold meetings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Union home minister Amit Shah will visit the state on March 12 to review the BJP’s election strategy in Telangana.

Amit Shah will participate in a program scheduled to be held at Hakeempet on March 12 and will address the core committee meeting in Hyderabad on the same day.

He will further hold an important meeting with intellectuals, top RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leaders, and others in Sangareddy following which he will enter Karnataka via Bidar to work on the election strategy.

BJP national president JP Nadda, central ministers, and important leaders of the party will reportedly be visiting the state.

Preparations are also being made reportedly for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public meeting at the Secunderabad Parade Ground in the month of April.

While calling a meeting with the party leaders, Shah will review the latest political situation in the state and will also finalize the future plans.

It should be noted that Amit Shah, who participated in the passing out parade held at the National Police Academy on February 10, had met the party leaders and recently called them to Delhi for consultations.

To stabilize the party at the macro level in the state, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of removing the ideological differences of the leaders and creating enthusiasm among the cadre by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The strategy which was adopted in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat will be reportedly executed in Telangana.